Chaffee County Public Health reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 reported within the county Tuesday, bringing the new cases in the past 7 days to 133 and the past 14 days to 222.
The two week positivity rate, from Oct. 24 to Nov. 7, is 5.49 percent.
This is the largest increase this month. Nov. 2 was the second largest, with an increase of 29 cases.
This new increase brings the total number of in-county cases to 2,029. Out of these 2,029 cases there have been 25 deaths, or 1.2 percent of cases.
The Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center reports three patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
