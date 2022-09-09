Bringing Everyone Together through the Crisis of Housing reported on the group’s Safe Outdoor Spaces project to Salida City Council during the council’s work session Tuesday.
The report listed 14 inquiries and six applications for people who wanted to stay at the overnight parking safe outdoor space at Centennial Park, but it did not list how many people stayed there, and the financial report did not list any revenue from renters.
BETCH said there were no complaints from neighbors.
“It’s been super mellow, like we thought, because it got going in the middle of summer,” Corey “Salty” Riggs with BETCH said. “Since we have the money, we could keep it open year-round.”
The original agreement with the city was that it would be open through the summer months.
BETCH stated in its report, “There are plenty of options for car dwelling during the summer months, many of which have fewer restrictions, cost less and are not in the proximity of hostile neighbors. As days get shorter and temps get cooler, we anticipate that will change.”
Riggs said they had hoped to get interest from raft guides but only had two inquiries, one of whom was hired as a host, and no interest from the service industry.
“The majority came from older working professionals and individuals on disability who had been priced out of their current homes,” BETCH stated in the report.
Some of the suggestions BETCH had for the city were to install cameras, tow-away zone signage, cut oversight salaries, relax rules, lower cost per day, less supervision and to allow residents on Social Security and disability.
In listing its finances, BETCH received $27,405 from the city and $25,000 in other government grants and contracts, for a total contributed income of $52,405.
It spent $319 in advertising and marketing and $208 in community outreach. The group also paid $1,150 in liability insurance, $13,100.19 in wages, for a total of $14,777.19 in total expenses, leaving $37,627.81 from the original money from the city and other grants.
