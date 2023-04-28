Hospital growing pains – HRRMC master plan includes five design objectives

A possible plan for future development at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center. Mike Malloy with RTA Architects of Colorado Springs spoke with the Salida Hospital District board during a meeting about the facilities master plan.

 

 Courtesy image

Mike Malloy with RTA Architects in Colorado Springs talked with the Salida Hospital District board of directors during an April 19 meeting about the facility master plan for Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center.

“You have lost a lot of your program area, and you lost it because of your exponential growth over the last 15 years,” Malloy said. “You needed new staff, and as you needed to bring new people on, they have to go somewhere and so they go into rooms that were planned for storage and for support places in the hospital.”

