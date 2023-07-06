After seeing the potential for incidents during the kids’ Duck Race, the Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce decided Tuesday afternoon to delay the Main Duck Race until August.
While the kids’ race was “great, there was more adventure than (the chamber) was looking for,” a statement said.
“We saw the potential for incidents,” chamber Director Heather Rupska said. “Anyone who lives here knows that river is gonna do what it wants. Nobody can control it, and today she was a little persnickety.”
Rupska said chamber staff and volunteers practiced for the race “for hours,” but changes in the current led to concern for team, spectator and duck safety.
No incidents occurred during the morning race.
All duck purchases will be honored for the August event.
For ongoing updates, Rupska advised checking the chamber’s weekly newsletter, available at www.buenavistacolorado.org. August dates will be announced online.
