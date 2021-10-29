Spooks and spirits of all sorts abound this weekend as Halloween celebrations take center stage. The fun starts today and goes through Halloween night for kids and grown-ups, with plenty of opportunities to dress up and enjoy the spooky season.
Today
4-6 p.m. – Floating Pumpkin Patch and Party at Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, 410 W. U.S. 50, includes a floating pumpkin patch, hands-on crafts with take-home projects and refreshments. Cost is $10 per child. Register at cityofsalida.com. For more information call 719-539-6738.
Saturday
Noon-midnight – Drop in at the Ramps and Alleys Halloween Party at 645 E. U.S. 50, featuring live music, games, candy, ramping, shredding and a costume contest.
4-7:30 p.m. – Kids can trick-or-treat at Trunk or Treat at Howard Volunteer Fire Department, 8274 U.S. 50 in Howard. Volunteers will give out candy from decorated vehicles. Baked goods will be sold as a fundraiser.
5:30-7 p.m. – Monarch Madams presents Salida Freakshow at A Church, 419 D St. The show is a local talent and neo-burlesque show for ages 18 and older. Costumes are encouraged. Masks are required. A second show will be from 8-9:30 p.m. Cost is $25. Tickets are available at www.salidafreakshow.eventbrite.com.
6:30 p.m. – Spooky Stories at Hutchinson Ranch, 6700 Old Corral Road. Classic scary tales will be read aloud with cider, doughnuts and coffee and adult libations available. Costumes are encouraged and admission is free.
7 p.m. – Halloween Jazz Concert and Dance fundraiser at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Music by Jazz Merchants Big Band. Donations will be accepted at the door and there will be silent and live auctions. Proceeds benefit Haven for Hope.
8 p.m. – Magic Show at Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort pavilion, 15870 CR 162, Nathrop, features illusions and mind reading by Mark Weidhaas. Cost is $7.
8-11 p.m. – Halloween Party at Salida Elks Lodge No. 808, 148 E. Second St., features DJ, spooky snacks and drink specials for members and guests only.
Halloween
3-5 p.m. – Trick-or-Treat on F Street. Local businesses will give out treats to trick-or-treaters in the downtown Salida area.
3-5 p.m. – Trunk or Treat at Cross Roads Church, 10915 CR 128, Poncha Springs. Little ones can safely trick-or-treat in the parking lot of the church.
5 p.m. – Trunk or Treat and a free movie at Comanche Drive-in, 27784 CR 339, Buena Vista. Kids can trick-or-treat in the drive-in lot starting at 5 p.m. and stay for a free movie, “The Addams Family 2,” at 7 p.m. Costumes are encouraged. Normal admission rates of $10 for adults and $5 for kids will apply after 6:30 p.m.
5:30-8 p.m. – The F Street Zombies rise from the grave to dance to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” at the intersection of 10th and F streets. Performances are every 15 minutes.
6-10 p.m. — The 14th annual KHEN Halloween Bash at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., features live music by El Camino, a cash bar and costume contest. Tickets cost $20 and are available at Eventbrite.com; search KHEN. First place for the costume contest is season pass for Monarch Mountain. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours is required for entry.
