Colorado Department of Transportation announced that they will conduct winter maintenance operations on Monarch Pass today.
The pass will be closed at 5 p.m. Eastbound traffic will be stopped near the pass summit at mile post 199.
Westbound traffic will be stopped at Maysville, mile post 205. Do not attempt to bypass closed gates.
Exact time of reopening the highway is not known and the closure may last for as long as two hours.
Regional travelers should plan ahead, allow for extra travel time or arrive and drive through the gates before the designated closure time.
Visit COtrip.org for the latest information on road closures and conditions.
