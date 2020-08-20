Chaffee County now has a 56 percent response rate for the 2020 U.S. Census.
Chaffee County Census Coordinator April Obholz Bergeler reported from Aug. 9 to Aug. 17, Buena Vista’s self-response rate went from 54.8 percent to 55.1 percent, Poncha Springs rose from 52.1 percent to 53.1 percent and Salida’s current rate went from 64.5 percent to, 64.8 percent.
The overall national response rate was 63.9 percent and Colorado had a 67.3 percent response rate.
Starting Aug. 11, Census takers started visiting homes that had not yet responded to the census.
Census takers are hired from the area they serve, and can be easily identified by a valid government ID badge with their photograph and a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark, Obholz Bergeler said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.