Local law enforcement and fire department personnel took a break from their usual duties Thursday morning and volunteered to carry the torch promoting Special Olympics in a run that began at Marvin Park in Salida and concluded in Buena Vista.
Sam Trujillo, “Guardian of the Flames” and organizer of the event, said, “We have shortened the run this year. We used to go over Trout Creek Pass and across South Park into Hartsel, but because the roads there don’t have shoulders it was too dangerous for the runners.”
Trujillo has organized the run for the past 33 years. The runners go in relay, taking turns.
Runners pay a registration fee and get a tee shirt, and any extra money helps pay for training for Special Olympics athletes. Winners in local competition go on to state level, and the top three in each state event go on to international games.
