Delta Panthers maul Spartans at home, 41-0

The Spartan football team was defeated 41-0 by the Delta Panthers Friday.
The Spartans went into the game with three of their first-stringers out and three more a bit banged up, which changed the game plan a bit, coach Matt Luttrell said.
Their offensive lineup was subject to some changes, and senior Simon Bertolino was moved to guard where he did well. Junior Ashton Walker did well as quarterback, Luttrell said.
Additionally, the Panther team was on point, both offense and defense-wise.
“Delta is the best, most sound defense that I have seen in four years,” coach Matt Luttrell said. “It was hard for us to find a weakness and attack it.”
The game started with Delta winning the coin toss but deferring to the second half.
Salida went three downs and out, punting to Delta, who made a strong drive into the red zone.
With five minutes left in the first quarter, the Panther quarterback junior Landan Clay snuck in a touchdown. The point after touchdown missed, setting the score 6-0 in favor of the Panthers.
Salida took over on offense, but fumbled the ball and Delta recovered it on their 18-yard line. The Panthers made an 8-yard run on first down, then moved it to the two before Clay carried it in for another Panther touchdown at 3:18 in the first quarter. The PAT went through, putting the Panthers in the lead 13-0.
Delta kicked off into the endzone, resulting in a touchback.
Salida went three downs and out, punting to Delta again. The ball rolled to Delta’s 40 yard line for a 36-yard-punt and no return.
A long pass by Delta fell incomplete on 4th down, and Salida took over deep in their own territory. A fumbled pass resulted in a turnover, however, with Delta recovering on their own 5-yard line. Their first push got them to the four, before Clay ran it in for his third touchdown of the quarter. The extra point was good, boosting the Panthers to 20-0.
In the second quarter, the Spartans got their first first down because of a 5-yard penalty by Delta but then went three and kicked a 54-yard punt.
The Panthers recovered the ball on the 19th yard line. Delta burned time off the clock, marching down the field. There was a setback with a holding penalty, but a 16-yard run set the Panthers up with a first down. They continued to control the field, and senior Konner Workman scored a fourth touchdown for the Panthers at 3:47 before halftime, putting the score at 27-0.
Delta kicked off, and sophomore Wyatt Farney had a 20 yard return. Walker carried 25 yards from 15 to the 40-yard-line. Salida fumbled at the 45-yard-line and Delta recovered.
A pass interference flag against Salida helped the Panthers move the ball down the field, allowing them to set up a flanker screen which was run in for a touchdown. The PAT was good and Delta went up 34-0 right before halftime.
Salida kicked off to start the second half, with Delta returning to the 37-yard-line, starting to move it down the field. The clock stopped when sophomore Brody Hudson went down, but he was able to walk off the field on his own.
Delta continued their push for the endzone, moving the ball with a big 18-yard-run before throwing it in for their fourth touchdown, leading 41-0.
The fourth quarter was a back and forth between the two teams, with neither being able to put the ball into the endzone, the game going to the Delta Panthers 41-0.
“I feel like after the first touchdown we felt like we had lost,” senior Eddie Glaser said after the match. “We gotta start strong.”
“Our spirits are low but we can work on it,” Senior Drew Johnson said. He feels that the next two games are winnable.
“Delta is the best team in 2A in my opinion, and at times we went toe-to-toe with them,” Luttrell said.
He was particularly impressed with the Spartan performances of Walker, as well as those of juniors Abram Jones and Chris Graf, who both ran the ball well.
Johnson, Bertolino and Brandt Jones did well on defense, Luttrell said. “We have to rally our troops and focus on these next two games. There is a hunger in our team right now to finish strong and to represent our seniors for their night this week at home.”
Walker, filling in at quarterback for and injured Caiven Lake, junior, had four completions in six attempts, for 40 yards passing.
Catching for Walker were Johnson and Farney.
Graf, Jones and Walker lead the Spartans on the ground. Graf had 7 runs for 19-yards, Jones went 5 for 22 and Walker put up 4 for 19.
Defensively, junior Daniel Edgington and Bertolino both had six solo tackles, and Edgington had six assists while Bertolino had eight.
Drew Johnson had three solo and 10 assisted tackles.
The loss against Delta put Salida at 3-4 overall and 0-2 in league play.
The Spartans’ next game will be a league at home against the Bayfield Wolverines, 7 p.m. Friday at home. Bayfield is 0-6 and 0-1 in league.
