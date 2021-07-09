Tickets for the PreVous and Brewers Rendezvous will go on sale online at noon July 12 for the events on Oct. 1-2.
Festival organizers made the decision to cancel the event in 2020 due to the pandemic; however, this year the event sponsored by Colorado Brewers Guild and Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce (Salida Chamber) will return.
This is the event’s 25th year of serving Colorado’s finest beers, and for the third year organizers will entertain festival-goers in an “intimate gathering” PreVous serving light food, with 20 breweries pouring exclusive beers not available at the Rendezvous.
Rendezvous offers unlimited samplings from Colorado craft breweries, live music and local food.
Tickets cost $40 for the PreVous, which is limited to 120 people.
General admission tickets for the Rendezvous are $55 and VIP tickets cost $110. VIP entry starts at noon.
As in years past, tickets for locals will cost $40 for general admission at the chamber office.
Lori Roberts, chamber director, said years ago Brewers Rendezvous helped put Salida on the map. “My mentor, boss and friend Tom Hennessey was the grandfather of micro-beer in this region. We wanted to showcase craft micro-beer.”
Hennessey was the owner of Il Viccino, predecessor to Amicas Pizza and Microbrews.
“This year we are bringing in 55 brewers, which includes five local brewers,” she said.
“Salida is now on the map, so we hope to produce something that is supported by our small businesses and neighbors in the community as a whole.”
One change to this event this year is the handling of pandemic precautions.
Per local regulations, the Rendezvous is a reduced-capacity event. Masks will not be enforced, but vendors and staff will be fully vaccinated. Attendees are encouraged to be fully vaccinated and stay home if they are not feeling well.
The guild and chamber decided to “take a stand that anyone coming is vaccinated as well as our staff and volunteers,” Roberts said.
“We aren’t asking for (vaccination) cards at entry – it’s more of a good faith branding, and if we can enforce it amongst ourselves, we hope to send a message that we not only care about an event to be safe but this is how we feel about Salida and Chaffee County at large,” she said.
In the past young parents could take their children to the event.
“At our very first event, Cindy and Scott Martinez attended with their son Avery,” Roberts said.
It’s 26 years later, and this year the couple plans to have their Blue Truck Ice Cream business at the park.
The pandemic shifted how organizers are thinking, and in an effort to protect young children who have not been vaccinated, the event is restricted to people ages 21 and older.
There are other difficulties regarding vaccinations, Roberts said.
The Salida High School cheer squad typically sets up the park and tears it down at the end, cleaning trash and packing away tents and trash bins. The chamber pays them to do this and it is a fundraiser.
“I would not anticipate they would all be vaccinated, but we are requesting they wear masks,” Roberts said. “We don’t want to punish them because they are of a certain age, and we want to support local athletes.”
Organizers are planning for 1,200 guests at this time, but if ticket sales exceed that number they may go to Salida and Chaffee County to request more.
“We want to be respectful of the City of Salida and Chaffee County, and if it is acceptable to expand we will sell more tickets with a max of 2,000,” she said.
The Rendezvous uses chamber members and local artists, supporting the local economy.
“We do our best to keep the dollars here,” Roberts said. “And, though I don’t think there is a shoulder season here anymore, we hope to keep the event for 2022 sometime again in September or early October.”
“The Colorado Brewers Rendezvous is one of the most anticipated events in the brewing industry. Brewers look forward to participating in this iconic event, which makes it a great opportunity for beer drinkers to meet the faces who make some of their favorite Colorado beers,” Shawnee Adelson, Colorado Brewers Guild executive director, said. “We’re thrilled to continue the tradition” of having Salida host this event year after year."
