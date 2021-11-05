Hamel receives Rasmussen Award

Bob Hamel was named the first recipient of the Fred Rasmussen Citizen Task Force Exceptional Achievement Award, presented by the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area Citizen Task Force.
Hamel is executive director of the Arkansas River Outfitters Association and serves as vice chair (nonconsumptive) of the Arkansas Basin Roundtable and chairman of the environment/recreation committee.
He is also the chairman of both the AHRA Citizens Task Force and Arkansas River Water Forum board and recently became president of the local chapter of Trout Unlimited.
Hamel owns Arkansas River Tours in Cotopaxi and for many years has been an advocate of shared use of the river between boaters and other use groups.
The award was created in January 2020 to honor Rasmussen, a founding member of Collegiate Peaks Chapter of Trout Unlimited, an avid fly fisherman, expert fly-tier and conservationist, who died Jan. 17, 2019.
As a member of the AHRA Citizen Task Force, Rasmussen represented the interests of anglers in planning for the recreation area.
The award recognizes individual task force members or constituents who exhibit the same sort of commitment and support to the management of AHRA.
Hamel, who knew and worked with Rasmussen on the task force, said, “This award does mean a lot to me when I consider what it is based on. Fred was passionate and dedicated to our river and this park. He stood his ground when it came to the fishery and fishing on the Arkansas. I would make no bones about it, Fred and I did not see eye to eye for quite a while. While I shared his passion for the fishery and fishing, I could not convince him that we could coexist. I will always respect his position, and he eventually accepted the fact that boating wasn’t going to go away. As we eventually reached a point where we could be called friends, my respect for him only grew.”
Members of the task force represent AHRA, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Bureau of Land Management, private boaters, riverfront property owners, environmental interests, local government, anglers, commercial permittees and water users.
AHRA Park Manager Tom Waters said Hamel has been an incredible resource for the task force, especially in the areas of improving the fisheries and the voluntary water flow program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.