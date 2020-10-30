Salida School District Transportation manager Evalyn Parks announced Tuesday the addition of a new bus route for district students effective Monday morning.
The new Route 6 bus will run the U.S. 50 corridor from Old Town Poncha Springs behind the post office to CR 104, with stops for CR 110, CR 111, CR 109 and on CR 107/108.
The addition of the new route was made to accommodate more students as the weather turns colder and still maintain the safety of students using COVID-19 precautions.
Masking, distancing, air circulation, sanitizing twice per day and weekly deep cleaning will continue to be the protocol for all buses.
The other five routes will change with the addition of the new route.
Parks said parents should check the Salida School District website at salidaschools.com and click on transportation to find a map of their route.
For specific times and other information about new routes families can call Parks at 719-530-5231.
