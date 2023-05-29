Salida girls’ tennis team celebrates end of season

The Salida High School girls’ tennis team celebrated the end of their season Monday. The team’s seniors and coaches said they were especially excited about their Tri-Peaks League championship. From left front are Krystina Delao, Daisha Thompson and Skyler Margos. Back: coach Mike Mendicino, Lily Leddington, Sarah Chick, Lane Baker, Megan Rhude and coach Josh Bechtel.

 

 Photo by Brian McCabe

The Salida High School girls’ tennis team celebrated the end of their season Monday at Fun Street Family Arcade.

The team finished the season 9-4 in dual meets and 5-1 in the Tri-Peaks League, winning the league championship. Four teams went to regionals and two teams to the Colorado High School Activities Association 3A state tournament.

