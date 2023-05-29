Salida girls’ tennis team celebrates end of season

The Salida High School girls’ tennis team celebrated the end of their season Monday at Fun Street Family Arcade.
The team finished the season 9-4 in dual meets and 5-1 in the Tri-Peaks League, winning the league championship. Four teams went to regionals and two teams to the Colorado High School Activities Association 3A state tournament.
“I can’t emphasize enough how impressed I was with the improvement of the team this year,” coach Josh Bechtel said. “We added so many new players this year. Six of our 11 varsity players were first-year players. They all bought into the system and worked above and beyond, working on things even when it was time for practice.”
Bechtel said he also had a lot of help from his coaches.
“Mike (Mendicino) – I can’t say enough about him and his help this season,” Bechtel said. “We also had volunteer coaches from the Salida Tennis Club who were a big help.”
Bechtel said he was so impressed with the players, not just for what they accomplished on the court, but also for everything they did off the court, including being involved in band, student government and playing other sports.
“We were like a family,” he said.
The team handed out several awards during the banquet.
Most valuable player was senior Daisha Thompson, the No. 1 singles player. Thompson and sophomore Caroline Wooddell, the No. 3 singles player, both finished 13-2 this season, the best on the team.
Senior Sarah Chick, who was part of the No. 4 doubles team, was voted most improved.
Senior Skyler Margos was given the team’s leadership award, while the team spirit award went to sophomore Ruby Mossman and freshman Melissa Lang, who were one of the junior varsity doubles teams.
