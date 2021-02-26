Chaffee County Landfill rates will change beginning Monday.
Commissioners unanimously approved the change following discussion with Shannon Wilcox, landfill manager at the Feb. 16 meeting.
Instead of the $2 per bag charge for household trash up to 10 bags, the fee will now be a flat $10 fee for in-county residents.
Wilcox said he hopes this will eliminate the debate over the size of the trash bags and encourage people to take fewer trips.
The $10 fee is for as much as 320 pounds of household trash.
Concrete and clean fill dirt will be increased to $40 per ton for in-county residents, from $26.
Wilcox said the landfill originally charged $40, but lowered it some time back to $26, after having a problem with people dumping in the county.
He said they are returning to the $40 charge to encourage recycling of the materials at local aggregate companies, such as Hard Rock.
To see the full list of charges for the landfill, go to their site at https://www.chaffeecounty.org/Landfill-Fees.
