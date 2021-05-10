Leo Gardunio has seen a lot of changes in his 90 years, most of which have been spent in Salida.
He is celebrating his 90th birthday with a drive-by and stop-by celebration from noon to 3 p.m. today at the Gardunio home at 203 Park Ave.
Gardunio was born May 11, 1931, in Nambe, New Mexico, and moved to Salida with his family when he was 4.
He said his father was a hard rock miner who kept moving north until they got to Salida, and he worked for several mines in the district.
He remembers playing war games in a willow patch by the Arkansas River as a youth during World War II.
Gardunio remembers crawling under trains as a shortcut to get to school from the west side of town.
Other youthful stunts included hitching a ride on the train to the top of Monarch Pass, unbeknownst to railroad workers, and taking a joyride with a friend at the age of about 12. The boys were quickly caught by the local patrolman.
As a child he helped deliver groceries to Laura Evans’ girls on Front Street.
An experience on the narrow gauge over Poncha Pass and down through Alamosa to New Mexico put him off heights for good.
“Even to this day I can’t drive up Tenderfoot,” he said.
Apart from a stint in the Marine Corps in the early 1950s, he has been here ever since.
Gardunio grew up going to St. Joseph Catholic School and graduated from Salida High School in 1950.
An early job was delivering what was then The Salida Mail.
In 1951 he joined the Marine Corps.
He returned to Salida and went to work for Argys Motors as a mechanic for 35 years.
He married June Adair and the two have been together 66 years.
The couple raised two sons, Gordon and Mark, and have several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Later he worked for Hard Rock Redi Mix Concrete company as a truck driver and maintenance man.
The Gardunios moved into their home on Park Avenue 62 years ago, paying a “whopping $8,500,” June said.
At the time Gardunio made $50 a week and the house payment was $55 per month.
These days Gardunio is a familiar sight at local parades and veteran funeral services as sergeant-at-arms for American Legion Post No. 64.
As a member of the honor guard for many years, he has been one of the three men who fire volleys at veteran funeral services.
He has also belonged to Elks Lodge No. 808 for 54 years, although he admits he initially joined because of the lodge dances.
The biggest change he said he has seen over the years is the influx of new people coming into the area and the new construction.
He said recently one of the main things that seems to have changed over time is folks don’t seem to stop and say hello and visit as much as they used to.
He’s hoping to change that just for awhile today for his birthday.
