U.S. equities were rangebound today but finished the week lower, pressured by higher bonds yields.
The growth segments of the market, including the big-cap tech stocks that have led he gains so far this year, lagged the most, while energy and defensive sectors outperformed.
Also contributing to investors’ caution is that Russia announced it plans to cut its oil output by 500,000 barrels a day next month in retaliation for Western sanctions.
The reduction is equivalent to about 5 percent of Russia’s January output and, combined with China’s reopening, is raising concerns of higher energy prices.
Oil prices rose about 2 percent, settling at about $80.
A key support behind the market’s about 14 percent rally from the mid-October lows has been the pullback in interest rates and expectations for a Federal Reserve pivot to a pause and rate cuts by the end of the year.
But last week’s blowout jobs report throws a wrinkle in the Fed’s lan for an immediate pause.
The U.S. economy added more than half a million jobs, and the unemployment fell to 3.4 percent, a new 53-year low.
While positive for economic growth, this ongoing tightness in the labor market has been a catalyst for bond markets to price in a higher peak in the fed funds rate (from 4.9 percent to 5.2 percent) and price out some of the rate cuts that were expected prior to last week.
We think a renewed uptick in bond yields could disrupt the recent market calm, but with the end of the Fed’s tightening campaign now in sight, Edward Jones analysts said they doubt that a repeat of last year’s surge in rates will be repeated.
The overall direction for the markets this year is still higher, according to analysts, and investors can use any potential correction and volatility as an opportunity to position for a more sustainable rebound ahead.
With the outlook for Fed policy a key driver for the markets, investors will be paying close attention to next week’s consumer price index (CPI) to help confirm the progress on disinflation.
Consensus expectations are for headline inflation to slow to 6.2 percent in January from 6.5 percent prior, and for core inflation to moderate for the fourth consecutive month.
One upside risk that was flagged this week was a rebound in used car prices, with the Manheim index rising 2.5 percent in January from December.
However, the index is down 12.8 percent from a year ago.
This is a reminder that the path of disinflation is unlikely to be a straight line and will likely require the labor-market tightness to ease.
But analysts said it is encouraging that even with the ongoing strength in job creation and historically low unemployment wage pressures have started to moderate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.