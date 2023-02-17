Relic of possible nuclear attack, natural disaster joins museum

This citizens handbook on nuclear attack and natural disasters is among recent donations to the Salida Museum.

 Photo by Arlene Shovald

While 1970 isn’t exactly ancient history, a handbook recently donated to the Salida Museum is a reminder of those days when citizens were on the alert about possible nuclear attacks and natural disasters.

The handbook, donated by John Leck, Poncha Springs, was issued by Chaffee County Civil Defense Agency at the Chaffee County Courthouse and published by the Department of Defense and Office of Civil Defense in March 1968 and issued to county residents in 1970.

