The Ride Right Cycle Safe program returned on Tuesday, providing approximately 100 free bike helmets to fourth graders at Longfellow Elementary and the Salida Montessori Charter School.
The program usually takes place in the fall during Salida Bike Fest, but was pushed back to the spring this year because of the pandemic.
Every fourth grader at Longfellow, and another 13 or so at the Montessori School got a free helmet to wear while they ride around town.
“It is always easier to wear a helmet when it fits properly, is easy to adjust and does not look like a big Styrofoam cooler on your head,” said Absolute Bikes owner Shawn Gillis.
He said he sees kids wearing the helmets they give out all the time around town. Jessica Downing, meanwhile, joked that she always knows what grade a kid is in by looking at their helmet since they change every year.
Salida police officers Harry Peele and Sean Hayes also taught the kids how to stay safe while riding their bikes, focussing on hand signals, making eye contact at intersections and how to be defensive and careful around cars. Salida Fire Department firefighters were also on hand to help.
“The cool thing is the kids get to interact with the police department and the fire department,” Gillis said.
A mock intersection was set up in the Longfellow playground for kids to practice what they learned.
The fourth graders also got to ride through a slalom course and participate in a “slow race” with the last kids to reach the finish line winning.
Absolute Bikes, Monarch Community Outreach and Salida Family Dentistry sponsored the event. Shimano Lazer also provided the helmets, which feature MIPS technology and retail for $60, at a discounted rate.
