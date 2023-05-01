The public will have an opportunity today to weigh in on the annual report by Blue Triton Brands and its water pumping and hauling operations in the Nathrop and Johnson Village area.
Blue Triton Brands’ Larry Lawrence presented the annual report to the Board of County Commissioners at a regular meeting in April.
A public hearing on the report is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. today as part of the county commissioners’ regular meeting.
During the morning session the commissioners will consider the consent agenda, which includes a funding recommendation for the Automated Weather Observing System at Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field, consideration of bids for an asphalt overlay on CR 140 and chip seal work on other county roads and renewals for Antero Science and Pure Greens Grow II and a transfer of license from GoRule to VisionQuest for local marijuana cultivation operations.
The consent agenda includes multiyear special event permit applications for Colorado High School Cycling Race Four – Chalk Creek Stampede, scheduled for Oct. 6-8, and the High Lonesome 100, scheduled for July 21-22.
Commissioners will consider an appeal of an administrative decision to deny a 2023 short-term rental license application for property at 8270 CR 160, Unit A.
The meeting will be at 9 a.m. in the commissioners meeting room, 104 Crestone Ave., and is available online on Zoom at https:us02web.zoom.us/j/109079543.
