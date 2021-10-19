Salida City Council will conduct a public hearing before considering the 2022 budget during its regular session at 6 p.m. today.
The budget is covered in Resolution 2021-37, which summarizes revenues and expenditures for each city fund and adopts the budget for Jan. 1, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2022.
Council also will vote on Resolution 2021-36 to approve the Colorado opioids settlement memorandum of understanding.
Council will consider a resolution authorizing the mayor to sign a pre-annexation agreement with Lundberg and Sons Properties LLC for 601 Scott St. No developments currently are planned for the property.
Council will vote on the consent agenda, which includes:
• A special event liquor license for A Church.
• A special event liquor license for Elks Lodge No. 808.
• A permit for street closure for the holiday parade on Nov. 26.
• A special event application for the Holiday Park event in Riverside Park.
• A street closure request for J Street between First Street and Sackett Avenue from 3 p.m. to sundown Oct. 22 for Chaffee County United soccer club’s meet and greet.
• A multiple vendor fee waiver for Sherman Market.
• The Salida Tree Board annual work plan.
• Authorization to legal counsel to prepare and file a statement of opposition to Triview Metropolitan District’s water case No. 21CW3044.
• Release of the warranty security for Poncha Meadows Phase 1 subdivision in Poncha Springs.
To register to attend the meeting online, go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6382995264411204366.
To watch the meeting live, go to https://c.streamhoster.com/embed/media/W6sdC9/xAIlQfSsmmO/vpfQhcsApYv_5?preview=1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.