by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
Salida Parks and Recreation Director Mike “Diesel” Post and Jessica Downing, Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Trails board chairwoman, presented their 2022 report to Salida City Council Monday during a work session.
Post said participation in recreation programs grew by 1,000 percent with 266 in 2020 to 2,689 in 2022. He also pointed out that 91 percent of Salidans are within a 10-minute walk of a park.
Some of the programs the department offered last year include river safety programs, aqua fitness classes, the New Year’s Day 5K run, FIBArk Tenderfoot Hill Climb, FIBArk road races, swimming lessons and avalanche awareness classes.
The department also runs several sports leagues and programs, including kickball, dodgeball, softball, volleyball, basketball and the ski bus to Monarch.
Some of the improvements to parks this year included the Centennial Park splash pad, improvements to the Scout Wave on the Arkansas River and completion of the Mountain Heritage Park.
Some of the capital improvement projects planned for this year include adding a pump bike track at Centennial Park, converting the Coors boat ramp to a beach and working on the South Ark Neighborhood plan.
Downing discussed some of the goals for PROST this year, including a plan for a multiuse recreation and sports facility by 2029, developing an open space and trails master plan, a new basketball court and an ice rink.
Last year the department brought in $68,720 in revenue from recreation programs and events, with 2,103 participants in 13 different leagues.
Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center had 53,069 visitors last year, bringing in $528,781.
Salida Parks and Recreation manages and maintains 17 parks in the area, which involves 95 trash cans emptied daily, 806 hours of mowing, 726 sprinkler heads maintained, 123 park rentals booked, 62 picnic tables cleaned and 128 trees trimmed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.