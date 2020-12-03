The Colorado Department of Corrections reported four inmates from three different facilities have died in the past few days, three from COVID-19.
• A 62-year-old inmate from the Fremont Correctional Facility in Fremont County, died at Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs Monday, having been in the hospital since Nov. 11.
• A 66-year-old inmate from the Arkansas Valley Correctional Facility in Ordway died Monday at Parkview Hospital in Pueblo Monday, having been in the hospital since Nov. 10.
• A 74-year-old inmate from AVCF died Monday at Parkview Hospital Tuesday, having been in the hospital since Nov. 22.
• A 64-year-old inmate from AVCF died Monday at the facility. He was not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms at the time of death, but an autopsy will be performed to confirm cause of death.
“We remain committed to fighting this virus with every tool we have, and we will continue to work with medical and public health experts to help prevent and mitigate the spread of this virus inside our facilities,” Colorado Department of Corrections executive director Dean Williams said.
“Across the world, this insidious virus has taken hundreds of thousands of loved ones from their friends and family during the course of this pandemic.
“Unfortunately, our incarcerated population is no exception, and our thoughts are with all of the friends and family members of the incarcerated men who have died over the last eight months.”
CDOC reported they have conducted over 95,000 tests during the course of the pandemic, and have recently been using BinaxNow rapid tests, which allows for same day screening, for staff.
They will continue using regular testing and all facilities have been regularly audited for COVID-19 mitigation compliance.
CDOC staff and inmates are being provided free masks, while staff is also wearing KN95 masks.
Staff is having their temperature checked when entering a facility and when possible, are being assigned to one area of the facility to prevent cross contamination.
CDOC has an inmate population of 14,083 and there are 1,558 active COVID-19 cases. They employ 6,182 full time employees and have 207 active COVID-19 cases among staff.
