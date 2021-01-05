Stocks closed higher Tuesday, led by the energy sector.
Monday was the first time the stock market had been negative on the first trading day of the year since 2016, which saw the year finish up 9.5 percent.
Investors continued to grapple with a slow vaccine rollout.
Treasury yields, oil and gold were all higher. Oil was up $2.30 to $49.92 a barrel, but crossed the $50-per-barrel mark for the first time since February.
The spot price of gold was up .31 percent to $1,952.70.
The 10-year Treasury yields were trading at .95 percent, up .04 percent.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was 1,078,415,462. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
