The Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association, which supplies electricity to the Upper Arkansas Valley through the Sangre de Cristo Electric Association, announced a new program that may bring community solar to the area.
Tri-State said Oct. 21 that it had filed a community solar program with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, and that Gunnison County Electric Association would be the first to take part in the program.
With the FERC approval of the program, the cooperative will move forward with a 101-kilowatt community solar project in Gunnison.
Gunnison County Electric Association is taking consumer reservations for the project, according to Tri-State.
Mike McBride, CEO of Gunnison County Electric Association, said that 80 percent of the project’s capacity had already been reserved.
Over here in the sunny, rain-shadowed side of the Continental Divide, a local movement to build a community solar project has been in the works for years.
The community solar idea presented by Sue Greiner in 2017 suggested a 100 KW array that would be built by a third-party developer near the Rodeo Grounds.
Community members would buy a share of the array – like a plot in a community garden – and own the energy generated from it, receiving credits on their electric bill, she proposed.
The concept of a community solar garden is ideal, Greiner said, for people who want solar but can’t afford the initial investment of rooftop power cells, don’t have the space for the cells, those who rent or those who live in shaded areas.
Tri-State’s utility members can develop community solar projects totaling up to 4,600,000 kilowatt-hours, or 2 percent of their purchases from Tri-State, whichever is lower.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.