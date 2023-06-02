Pine Creek Slalom makes splash at Paddlefest

Cole Brunner paddles hard away from Cave Hole as he heads toward the next slalom pole. The Pine Creek Giant Slalom, previously held during FIBArk, moved to Paddlefest to make the most of early season flows.

 Photo by Hanna Harn

With more than 40 competitors, the Pine Creek Giant Slalom made a splash in its first year under the Paddlefest umbrella. The time trial race kicked off at 5 p.m., and paddlers made their way down the rapid late into the evening.

In addition to Pine Creek’s Class IV-V features, such as massive holes and nasty-looking rocks, paddlers had to navigate five slalom gates as they ran the rapid, with assigned penalties if a gate was missed or improperly passed. Gates were placed to “steer racers away from potential dangers in the rapid.” There were also safety boaters stationed to provide support if needed.

