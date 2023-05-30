The Hasselbrink family and local Boy Scouts placed approximately 900 flags at the gravestones of veterans in Fairview Cemetery Friday as part of a long-standing tradition.
Flags were also placed at the Poncha Springs Cemetery and in Buena Vista’s Mount Olivet Cemetery.
“We’ve just been putting out flags for 47 years,” Yogi Hasselbrink, event organizer, said. His late father, Carl Hasselbrink, commander of the American Legion post at the time, took on the project in 1976.
“These people served their country, and I just think it’s something people should do,” Hasselbrink said.
“Carl died in October and people were concerned this wouldn’t continue, but we are honoring his memory too,” Karen Hasslebrink, Yogi’s mother, said.
Yogi Hasselbrink said they hope the scouts continue the tradition and eventually take it over. “If they don’t, I don’t know who will,” he said.
Hasselbrink started around 7 a.m. in the J section of the cemetery, aiming to finish in the D section around 3 or 4 p.m. More than 14 graves have been added to this year’s list, he said.
The scouts have been participating in the project for about 10 years, begun by Andrew Hasselbrink, Yogi’s son, as a high school graduation project.
“It’s interesting for the kids to look at the stones and see where people are,” scout leader Buel Mattix said. His Eagle Scout project as a youth in Stanton County, Kansas, involved logging graves, he said.
“I like that we’re putting flags next to their graves ’cause then it reminds me of them when I come here,” Cub Scout Jack Ogden, 7, said. Jack’s dad, Jesse, served in the Navy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.