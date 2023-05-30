The Hasselbrink family and local Boy Scouts placed approximately 900 flags at the gravestones of veterans in Fairview Cemetery Friday as part of a long-standing tradition. 

Flags were also placed at the Poncha Springs Cemetery and in Buena Vista’s Mount Olivet Cemetery.

