Visitors, vendors, participants had positive reactions to FIBArk

Although FIBArk 2021 was scaled back a bit because of COVID-19 restrictions, in general visitors, vendors, participants and those directly involved with planning the 73rd annual event had positive reactions.
Lindsay Sutton-Stephens, FIBArk board member and event organizer, said, “One comment we heard a lot was “it felt like a true whitewater festival this year.”
“There were some misconceptions about why we ticketed for the music, limited attendance in the park, didn’t hold the parade and had no carnival,” she said. “We begin planning for FIBArk a year in advance and the relaxed restrictions on masks and public gatherings didn’t come out until just before FIBArk. Most people understood and with regard to the limitations on the number of people allowed in the park, it seemed people enjoyed it being less crowded.”
The parade couldn’t be scheduled on such short notice and also F street is partially closed. A carnival could not be held because there was no place to put it. With F Street closed, the city would not give permission to close Sackett Avenue to the boat ramp because of the need for an emergency vehicle route.
Attendance at concerts in the park was sold out both days.
“There seems to be a lot of confusion about who pays for FIBArk,” Sutton-Stephens said. “Some people think their tax dollars are paying for it, and this isn’t true. Right now, those of us with FIBArk are pretty much in decompression mode but we plan to release more transparency on the fiscal responsibility it takes to put the festival on to the public. In-kind help, donations and sponsors pay for the event. Without our local sponsorship we couldn’t put it on.”
Any extra money supports the infrastructure of future festivals and the youth paddling program.
Salida Mayor P.T. Wood, who announced some events, said, “I asked people what they thought about this year’s event and they were enthusiastic overall. The Hooligan Race had as many people as ever. There were the usual crowds along the river and in the park. There were less people than normal, but those who were there were having a good time and enjoying the fact that it wasn’t packed.
“Some folks weren’t psyched about having to buy a ticket for the music, but FIBArk’s mission as a nonprofit is to support youth paddling, so all the money raised goes to supporting that program.”
Amicas was the title sponsor and Tenderfoot Health Collective was a gold sponsor. Other sponsors were High Country Bank, Chaco, Colorado Mountain College, Independent Whitewater, Creekside Chalets, Moltz Construction, Salida Mountain Sports, The 146 Tap House and Melanzana. Sponsors enabled FIBArk to add more music and better acts, which included local bands as well as five national traveling acts.
“The events in the park were really cool,” Sutton-Stephens said. “It was nice to dial back a little this year. Obviously it won’t always be like that, but we wanted to do something to make things happen within COVID-19 restrictions.”
Outreach booths included The Alliance, Greater Arkansas River Nature Association and the U.S. Forest Service. GARNA and the Forest Service helped with trash and recycling. Chaco, a national sponsor, also had a booth. Other vendors were local and included Drunken Muffin, Whitewater Wraps, High Country Cuisine, Sonny’s Catering and Red Truck Pizza.
The bar was provided by Ark Valley Libations Society, which includes Soulcraft, Eddyline, Moonlight, Elevation and Vino Salida, with cocktails from Wood’s High Mountain Distillery and Deerhammer Distilling Co.
“With ticketing and local sponsorship we’ll probably be close to breaking even,” Sutton-Stephens said. “The event this year will have sustained itself, and in years past it hasn’t been doing that.”
Elaine Allemang, director of the Salida Community Center, said the burrito street breakfast this year went really well, but for the most part people still wanted the traditional pancakes.
“We’ll go back to pancakes next year,” she said. “The reason for burritos this year was that they were easier to serve given the COVID-19 restrictions.”
Between 125 and 150 people attended the breakfast.
Chris Bainbridge owner of The 146 Taphouse, said, “We had the best weekend since the last FIBArk, not counting last year because of COVID-19. A lot of people from out of town came in and we had some great music in the park.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.