Tres Litros Beer Company named April Business of the Month

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently named Tres Litros Beer Company, 118 N. E St., as its April Business of the Month.
Opened in 2020, the neighborhood brewery owned by Nick Boyden and Jason Maxwell not only provides “thoughtfully crafted” beers, but also has a mission and vision to “make long-lasting improvements in the town of Salida and the surrounding outdoors through local reinvestment, eco-conscious sustainability and cultural and environmental support.”
The business selects organizations to whom it donates a portion of beer sales year-round.
A new tap of a running barrel-aged series of beers is named for a Colorado native species, and a donation is made to an organization that protects that species.
One recent creation was named Dog Days, and a portion of its sales was donated to Ark-Valley Humane Society.
Other beneficiaries of the business’s donations include Wildland Restoration Volunteers and the Chaffee County chapter of the Audubon Society.
For more information about Tres Litros Beer Company, visit www.facebook.com/treslitrosbeerco/ or call 719-207-4519.
