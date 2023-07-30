“You can cut down all the flowers, but you cannot keep spring from coming.”
This was the final line of Colorado TINTS’ production of “I am Harvey Milk,” a part of Salida Theater Festival which showed July 20, 27 and 28 at Box of Bubbles.
The production, a historical and humorous biography of Harvey Milk, the first openly gay elected official, was a one-man show starring Ben Beasley of Buena Vista. It was written and researched by Mike Broemmel of Denver, directed by Greg West and produced by Jennifer Dempsey. The space is owned by Ken Brandon.
Broemmel said, “For me personally, the scene at the very end, that’s the one that moves me the most.” The last scene features Beasley’s character, Harvey Milk, as he voices his attempt to reclaim May Day, which he said was stolen at the start of his murderer Dan White’s trial.
Milk was assassinated November 27, 1978. White served five of his seven year sentence.
“I knew I needed to talk about his assassination, but I didn’t want to overshadow his life,” Broemmel said, and thus included many personal aspects to Milk’s life to humanize him. “I hope they (the audience) like Harvey Milk when they come away from the show. The real Harvey Milk as a person, cutting through the controversy.”
“Unfortunately with him there’s quite a bit of stuff that’s not accurate or incomplete. I really had to triple and quadruple check things. It was fun and frustrating.”
Some people accuse Milk of sexual misconduct, Broemmel said, “but I dug into that and when I dug really deep I couldn’t find any real evidence to support it. He was a wild man in his 20s and early 30s but I think that’s a simplistic and unfair attack on him.”
Dempsey said she thinks younger generations in general do not know about Harvey Milk, “And he was pivotal and ground-breaking.”
“When I met Ben, I knew he could carry a one-man show,” she said. Dempsey and Beasley met through the Salida Circus.
After one of Salida’s pride celebrations, Beasley said he was sitting in Dempsey’s kitchen when the idea for the show first came about. “She’s like, ‘What’s a famous gay person you could be?’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t know, Harvey Milk?’”
“It was so educating,” Beasley said. “I was pretty ignorant about gay history. I don’t think I really realized how bad it had been for so many. I will go into the rest of my life as a gay man knowing who fought for me.”
Beasley is originally from San Antonio, Texas, and said his favorite part was when Milk did a satirical imitation of Anita Byrant. “I’ve met a lot of people like Anita Byrant,” Beasley said, and the scene allowed him to “bring out my southern bell.”
Broemmel started writing the play in 2021, and finished it a year ago, to hand it over to West.
“When I first got the script, I really liked it,” West said. “I thought he (Broemmel) did it with great humor; that he paralleled the history of the gay movement along with the story of Harvey Milk… I was just coming out when Harvey Milk was assassinated.”
Milk, West said, was loud, didn’t say ‘no,’ and changed things. “He’s the prime example of how one human being can change the world.”
When asked what advice he would give to LGBTQ+ people in the scope of this show, West said: “I would tell everyone to be who you are… because that is what Harvey did. I think that is indeed why he had so much success.”
Broemmel said he believes the play will continue running in Colorado for as long as Beasley wants the role. A production is also set to be performed in New York in October, and in Ireland next year. “I’m sure it will show again in Salida. I don’t know when, but I’m sure it will.”
“This play is a good reminder of where the country has been and where the country is kind of at again,” Broemmel said. “Right before the play came out (in early June) the Equality Project issued a nationwide alert that hate crimes against LGBTQ members were at a dangerous level. I hadn’t thought about personal safety issues since the 80s.”
Exposure is everything, Beasley said. One of his favorite quotes from the play is, “Hope will never be silent.”
“A lot of us lose hope… and the message of hope is so important,” he added.
Author’s Note: A frequent question I ask people following an event is “what was your takeaway?” Harvey Milk said every gay person must come out of the closet, and that is my personal takeaway from the show — that if one can afford to come out, they should. The day on which I am writing this, July 30 happens to be my birthday, and three years ago I came out publicly as non-binary. But coming out, I now realize, is about so much more than the individual, especially when one is a public figure. The Mountain Mail strives to allow everyone a voice, but there are some voices and stories we do not hear from, due to, I believe, a fear of persecution. In writing this I hope to alleviate some of that fear. I hope that in telling you this piece of information about myself — that I am queer — I can make it easier for you, or perhaps the person sitting next to you, to do the same.
Lijah Sampson
They/them
