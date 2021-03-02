BBC Research and Consulting presented a market analysis considering the potential for building and operating outdoor soaking pools at Salida’s work session Monday.
BBC managing director Kevin Williams presented the cost benefit analysis, looking at what other hot springs charge, different capacity models, potential staff and other factors.
“Long term, it appears to be a really good investment,” Williams said. “Fiscally from a business planning perspective, it still looks pretty good.”
The total cost of the current design for five outdoor soaking pools at Centennial Park is approximately $1.8 million. The city has $960,000 set aside for the pools in its capital improvement plan. Williams said some options to cover the remaining $840,000 shortfall include loans, grants or reducing the scope of the project.
He then presented what some loans would look like. For example, a 20-year loan on $860,000 at 1.5 percent would have annual payments of $48,900, totaling $978,000.
Under the most conservative case, assuming the maximum cost and a similar recovery to the current indoor pools at the Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, Williams said the city would lose $29,000 during the first year operating the pools. By adjusting for inflation over the years, he said the city would break even on the project in year 25.
Conservatively assuming a few people stay an extra night in Salida due to the pools and a few others choose to visit here over a different town with hot springs like Ouray, Williams said, “Even if you lose money for the first 20 years, it’s still likely to provide an economic benefit to the community.”
On the other side, Parks and Recreation director Mike Diesel Post said they ran the numbers on the high side of capacity and “it was shocking what could happen.”
If the pools were at capacity for four time slots throughout the day all year, at $15 per person, potential revenue for the pools is estimated to be between $520,000 and $950,000.
Treasurer Merrell Bergin brought up the $1.8 million cost of the build and asked if it was a fair price for the concept, but added that it was “all about balance” and “getting our money’s worth.”
Williams said they did not specifically look at the cost of other facilities, but added that when he saw the price tag it was in line with what he thought.
“I think the scope looks good - we need to go big or go home,” said council member Alyssa Pappenfort. “I think we have the right design. My question is, when can we break ground?”
Council member Justin Critelli asked if there was space for the pools with the new skate park, a potential splash pad and other amenities at Centennial Park. “Yes, there is space,” Post said, noting that Gridline is building the new skate park around where the pools, and splash pad, would be located.
Post said the market analysis, which began before the COVID-19 shut down, was paid for with a DOLA grant.
Council also heard a presentation from Clanton Associates about street lighting.
Currently the city has more than 500 street lights and spends approximately $90,000 a year on the energy they consume. Xcel Energy owns and maintains the lights on city streets, public parking lots and public parks.
Clanton’s Dane Sanders said they would want to look at what’s appropriate for Salida. He did say, however, a dimming strategy could reduce electricity consumption by up to 70 percent.
Sanders also discussed ways to utilize renewable energy, bulb designs, dark skies and partnering light installations with 5G and other network communities.
In other business Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson updated the council on some rebranding the department is planning.
In a couple weeks, he said the department’s two code enforcement officers will switch names to “community service officers.”
The officers will change their uniform a little and, most importantly, they’ll start handling some of the departments calls for service, which increased 25 percent last year, like VIN inspections.
