The Chaffee County League of Women Voters hosted a town hall meeting Saturday with four candidates for state House District 13 and Senate District 4, where they were given time at four different tables with a moderator and voters to answer questions.
Changes to the Colorado Senate and House district maps will directly affect voters in Chaffee County, with Chaffee now falling into Senate District 4, which covers parts of Douglas, Jefferson and Teller counties and all of Chaffee, Park, Lake, Fremont and Custer counties.
Also changing is Colorado House District 13, which runs along the Rocky Mountains from the Wyoming border south into the San Luis Valley and includes most of Chaffee County. One part of Chaffee, north of the Arkansas River from the east border of the county to U.S. 285, will be in District 60.
Democrat Julie McCluskie is the incumbent for District 13, having served the district before the changes to the map. Running against her is Republican David Buckley.
In Senate District 4 Republican Mark Baisley, currently a representative in House District 39, is opposed by Democrat Jeff Ravage.
When asked what he thought were some of his priorities in Colorado, Baisley said he was concerned about forest management and possible wildfires.
He said he has worked the past few years to establish a Sikorsky Firehawk helicopter that is owned by Colorado, so it can be used throughout the state at anytime, unlike private aircraft, which may be called away to an out-of-state fire.
When asked his thoughts about the government’s role in Medicare, Baisley said he served on the state’s insurance and health committees.
“I’ve been working to try and slow down government takeover of the medical field, which is pushed forward by lobbyists,” he said.”
When asked about higher education for prisoners, Baisley said he was definitely in favor of it, and would love to see more STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) curriculum.
Ravage said he thought the two highest priorities were the control the oil companies put on the state and how TABOR, the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, is “hamstringing” the state.
Ravage said the state is very efficient when it comes to taxes, and money that is sent back to the taxpayers through refunds isn’t really going back into the local economy, but “is being put into 401(k)s or invested in the stock market.”
“Big Oil is telling us a lie, that we are not running out, and they are telling us that because they want to be in power as long as possible, controlling our politicians,” Ravage said. “They want to keep people mad at each other, so we aren’t paying attention to what they are doing.”
Ravage said he was in favor of doing away with oil and moving stronger into solar, wind and geothermal power.
There wasn’t time for a follow-up question for Ravage.
Buckley said, in his opinion, the two most important priorities in Colorado right now are inflation and high taxes, along with crime.
“Colorado has the highest inflation in the states,” he said. “We need to look at making things better for everyone, and that can start by cutting taxes. We need to look at the low-hanging fruit, like the fuel tax. Secondly, crime in this state is out of control. Our laws aren’t strong enough, and we aren’t prosecuting people, just letting them slide through the system.”
He was also asked his thoughts about how Medicare is making it difficult for small private medical practices.
Buckley said he thought the government needs to take a less controlling role.
“It starts to become more about the money and less about the care,” he said.”
McCluskie said there were several items she thought were high priority for the state.
She began with housing and spoke of how she has worked on two bills, one putting together a fund to be used for housing projects. She said Buena Vista has received one of these grants, but didn’t have the specifics on it. The second bill addresses mobile homes, their role in the affordable housing picture and how pricing might be improved.
She also talked about her concern for water in the state and that the Front Range needs more education,
“Water isn’t just about irrigation and hydration, but here in the Upper Arkansas River Valley, outdoor recreation on the river is very important as well,” McCluskie said.
McCluskie was also asked her thoughts about the fentanyl situation in the state.
She said she has worked to empower police on this issue, and during the recent discussion about legalizing some amount of the drug, she did not want any legalization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.