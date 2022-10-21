The Chaffee County League of Women Voters hosted a town hall meeting Saturday with four candidates for state House District 13 and Senate District 4, where they were given time at four different tables with a moderator and voters to answer questions.

Changes to the Colorado Senate and House district maps will directly affect voters in Chaffee County, with Chaffee now falling into Senate District 4, which covers parts of Douglas, Jefferson and Teller counties and all of Chaffee, Park, Lake, Fremont and Custer counties.

