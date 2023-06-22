Salida native Nathaniel “Bean” Minor was laser-focused Saturday morning while warming up for the 2023 FIBArk 10K Road Race.
He looked more relaxed and a lot happier – albeit a little short of breath – 32 minutes, 37 seconds later after winning the 6.2-mile event.
Two days earlier, Minor won the demanding anything-goes Tenderfoot Hill Climb in a quick 10 minutes, 15 seconds, establishing himself as the favorite to capture FIBArk’s 2023 Triple Crown of running. But he skipped Sunday’s 10K Trail Run – the third element of the Triple Crown – to recover and concentrate on an upcoming 50-miler.
“I just wanted a good run today,” said Minor, a former Salida High School standout runner and current cross-country and track athlete at Fort Lewis College in Durango. “I’m running in the San Juan Solstice 50 next week, but I’m brutally unprepared for it.”
Bean added that ultra-long races probably aren’t in his future.
“All-American is what I’m shooting for,” he said. “This summer I’m training as much as possible and working at Bare Hands Landscape to stay in shape.”
Minor’s strongest contender in both the Hill Climb and the 10K was 16-year-old Salidan Zeke Wilcox, who finished a close second in the Hill Climb and was second in the 10K Road Race in 35:26.
The top overall finisher in the women’s division of the 10K Road Race was Caroline Wool of Denver in a blistering 38:01. Claiming second in the women’s division and ninth overall was Carmon Poplar of Salida in 44:22, followed by Stephanie Ellis of Lakewood in 44:40. Ellis was 10th overall and third in the women’s division.
Seventy-four runners competed in the 10K Road Race, and 109 ran the 5K.
Salidans claimed the top three overall spots in the 5K Road Race: Kieran McCarthy, 45, won in 16:49; Jack Landry, 17, was second in 17:14; and Ryan Osness, 15, finished third in 17:19.
In the women’s 5K overall standings, Heather Prentice, 47, of Lyons won in 21.48; Anna Shaver, 12, of Salida was second in 21:56; and Macy Mazzeo, 19, of Salida was third in 23:56.
The oldest female 10K finisher was Laurie Hinman, 64, of Salida who placed 34th overall in 1:31:13. The youngest female finisher in the 10K race was Kate Hohs, 14, of Dacono who finished 57th overall in 1:01:25.
The oldest finisher in the men’s division of the 10K race was 74-year-old Lowell Googins of Florence who finished 64th overall in 1:15:24. The youngest male finisher in the 10K was Zeke Wilcox, 16, who finished second overall in 35:26.
The oldest female finisher in the 5K race was Marianne Wancura, 71, of Salida, who finished 92nd overall in 40:04. The youngest female finisher in the 5K race was Lena Robak, 7, of Howard, who finished 86th overall in 38:28.
The oldest finisher in the men’s 5K division was Salidan Charlie Wilson, 72, who finished 94th overall in 41:25. The youngest male finisher in the 5K race was Ely Spanier, 7, of Salida, who finished 53rd overall in 27:26.
