Lots to do at fair

Klaira Wheler, 11, right, and her brother Michael, 13, carry her rabbits back to their cages following the 4-H companion rabbit competition at the Chaffee County Fair. Klaira won blue ribbons for both rabbits, with a first place for the lionhead rabbit she was holding and second for the white rex rabbit held by Michael.

 

 Photo by D.J. DeJong

Chaffee County Fair and Rodeo enters its second weekend with a full schedule of events and entertainment for the whole family.

Competition for 4-H ends today with round robin events in the morning and the Junior Market Livestock Sale at 7 p.m., with plenty of live auction action.

