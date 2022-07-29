Lots to do at fair

Chaffee County Fair and Rodeo enters its second weekend with a full schedule of events and entertainment for the whole family.
Competition for 4-H ends today with round robin events in the morning and the Junior Market Livestock Sale at 7 p.m., with plenty of live auction action.
For dancers, Silver Stage Band takes the stage at 9 p.m. at Pine Tree Event Center to round out the evening.
Kids’ Fun Day is Saturday, filled with a variety of activities and competitions for the small fry, including catch-a-pig, stick horse rodeo and a sawdust pile where sharp-eyed youngsters can pick up some cold, hard cash.
The Fly Wheel Antique Engine Park will be open, featuring many of the steam-powered machines of yesteryear as well as a kid-powered railroad experience.
For the young at heart, garden tractor races, the antique tractor pull and a hot dog eating contest might fit the bill.
Rodeo action includes the queen’s barrel race at 2 p.m. and Mountain States Ranch Rodeo and Calcutta at 6:30 p.m.
At 9 p.m. Ahgadaze hits the stage at the Pine Tree Event Center to cap off a full day of fun.
Sunday’s schedule includes a melon eating contest and corn hole in addition to many of Saturday’s activities.
Entry to the fairgrounds is free, and concessions, including beer and other libations, are available for purchase on site.
