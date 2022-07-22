Just look for Bigfoot. He’s easy to spot in front of the new Colorado Outpost complex at U.S. 285 and U.S. 50 in Poncha Springs. And this guy stays put for photos.

“About 50 times a day people grab selfies with Bigfoot,” said Brad Love. Visitors and the curious are stopping by the new retail outlet built by Western Archery owners Brad and his brother Stan Love.

