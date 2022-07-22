Just look for Bigfoot. He’s easy to spot in front of the new Colorado Outpost complex at U.S. 285 and U.S. 50 in Poncha Springs. And this guy stays put for photos.
“About 50 times a day people grab selfies with Bigfoot,” said Brad Love. Visitors and the curious are stopping by the new retail outlet built by Western Archery owners Brad and his brother Stan Love.
Colorado Outpost/Western Archery definitely is a Love family enterprise. Brad’s daughter Morgan Love is vice president. Son Trevor Love is store manager. Brad’s wife, Sandy Love, is helping out during summer break; she teaches fifth grade at Salida Middle School.
Colorado Outpost combines a 10,000-square-foot retail store, a massive indoor archery range outfitted with video targeting, offices and a large warehouse space for Western Archery’s wholesale business, which Brad Love says is the backbone of the enterprise. “Ninety-five percent of our business is wholesale,” he said.
The retail store soft-opened on July 2 and opened officially on July 5. The store is a high-ceilinged sunny space, with more than 80 trophy mounts looking down on shoppers. Most of them, Brad said, were donated by happy customers.
The store is a big expansion from what Western Archery offered at its former location on Pahlone Parkway off CR 120 in Poncha Springs, which had a small retail shop alongside the wholesale operation. Customers would come in and ask for equipment or products the company didn’t carry. “We’d send them to the big city all the time,” Brad said. “We decided to bridge that gap and provide local shopping.”
Local is very much a Love family value. Western Archery has been in Poncha Springs since 1995. It moved to Poncha from Denver, where Brad’s grandfather Clarence Love founded the company in 1928. “We’re a small-town business serving small-town people,” Morgan said.
Brad said they’re creating a year-round retail store, serving not just bow hunters but also anglers, campers, hikers, bikers and tourists.
Shoppers will find everything from serious bow-hunting gear, fishing equipment and firearms to stand-up paddleboards, backpacks, clothing brands such as Kavu, Rep Your Water and Sherpa, marshmallow campfire sticks, Bigfoot bandanas and lots more in between.
“Customers will tell you what they want to buy; you just have to listen,” Brad said.
Morgan said, “A lot of the products we sell are because of the passions of our employees. Archery is a pretty niche sport; we’re trying to appeal to a broader audience.”
Brad said they moved because they had outgrown the Pahlone Parkway facility. The family already owned the well-situated property the Outpost now sits on – right at the Crossroads of the Rockies – so an expansion site wasn’t hard to find.
Though it’s been just a few weeks since doors opened, Brad said they already have been “delighted” with the customer response.
Along with the retail space, the archery range and warehouse, the Colorado Outpost complex has two 5,000-square-foot wings on each end of the building. The south wing will be the site of a new restaurant, Iron Chest Steakhouse by Chris Tracy, owner of Currents Restaurant in downtown Salida. Tracy said he hopes to open the new eatery this winter. The north wing is available for lease.
Colorado Outpost will host a Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours meet-and-greet event from 5-7 p.m. Aug. 2 at the store. The public is welcome; food and drink will be served. Cost is $10 per person at the door.
Colorado Outpost hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
