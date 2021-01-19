One man is dead following a wreck near Divide on Colo. 24 Sunday, Colorado State Patrol reported Monday.
A Ford F150 driven by a 37 year old man was traveling westbound on Colo. 24.
The pickup truck struck a 2012 Kia Forte that was stopped on the right shoulder.
The driver of the Kia, a 78 year old man, died on scene.
The passenger of the Kia and the driver of the Ford sustained no injuries but was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.
The crash remains under investigation. Witnesses are asked to call the State Patrol at 719-544-2424.
