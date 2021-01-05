Branson Rhyder Sustrich, son of Lucas and Sierra Sustrich of Salida was born at 1 p.m. Jan. 3, 2021, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida. He is the first baby born at HRRMC in 2001.
He weighed 8 pounds and was 20.25 inches long.
He has a brother, Kaedron, 17 months.
Branson’s grandparents are Ken and Darlene Sustrich, and Erin Arion all of Salida.
Great-grandparents are Mary Francis of Howard, Elaine Holtsmark of Bullhead City, Arizona, and Franki Sustrich of Maysville.
As the first baby of 2021, Branson and his family received a gift basket full of items donated by local businesses including: a hand crocheted blanket, baby bottles, gift card for a photo session a gift card for Salida Fountain and Pharmacy, a gift card for Little Red Tricycle, Café Dawn coffee, toys, a linen blanket, hat, warmies, milestone stickers and a pacifier with stuffed holder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.