Salida Parks and Recreation Director Mike “Diesel” Post presented Salida City Council with a proposal for the city to take over management of lands from Sands Lake State Wildlife Area to Frantz Lake State Wildlife Area, including the trails, during a work session Monday.
In his memo to the council, Post said in 2019 Colorado Parks and Wildlife issued a directive that all people using state wildlife areas must possess a hunting or fishing license.
“Unfortunately, it became apparent that local CPW offices could not overrule or change the directive that was coming down from the state level; therefore they would be forced to ticket people on their land who did not possess the appropriate licenses,” Post stated in the memo.
This led to a discussion with former Area Wildlife Manager Jim Aragon and other local CPW personnel about the city taking management of the areas to make them more accessible.
Post presented the council with a preliminary budget for managing the area, which would include one-time costs of about $79,000 and annual costs of about $132,999.
Some of the one-time costs include new city equipment at about $50,000 and special maintenance issues of about $15,000.
Some of the ongoing costs include hiring two new city staff members for an estimated $78,000 per year, covering regular maintenance and snow removal and $9,000 for contracted service of tree maintenance.
Council members indicated they were interesting in moving forward with the proposal.
City Administrator Drew Nelson presented some changes to staff days off, including the new federal holiday of Juneteenth and the Colorado state holiday of Cabrini Day. Nelson also proposed adding the two days prior to both Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
Nelson also presented changes to the city’s standby compensation policy.
