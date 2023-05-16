“Shine Bright for Suzanne” was a message relayed by the release of 48 painted lady butterflies Saturday in Chipeta Park in memory of Suzanne Morphew, who was reported missing on Mother’s Day of 2020.

Morphew’s case is believed by law officials to be criminal, but her body and cause of presumed death have yet to be discovered. Charges were brought against her husband, Barry Morphew, but later dismissed.

