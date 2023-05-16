“Shine Bright for Suzanne” was a message relayed by the release of 48 painted lady butterflies Saturday in Chipeta Park in memory of Suzanne Morphew, who was reported missing on Mother’s Day of 2020.
Morphew’s case is believed by law officials to be criminal, but her body and cause of presumed death have yet to be discovered. Charges were brought against her husband, Barry Morphew, but later dismissed.
“She deserves to find justice,” organizer Tisha Leewaye said. “She also deserves to have people know who she was.” They will continue to put the event on each year until justice has been found, she said.
“It’s a beautiful event organized by wonderful people who will never give up on Suzanne and her family,” Kurt Simpson, creator of nonprofit Hoperox said. Hoperox is dedicated to finding missing people, and Simpson has spent eight months looking for Morphew. “We need more people to understand what did and didn’t happen,” he said. More information on Morphew’s case can be found at https://archive.org/details/aa-color-unredacted.
A luncheon was included in this year’s memorial. White candles and forget-me-not seeds were placed at every seat, an idea conceived by Denise Juarez. Although Juarez never met Morphew, she said she felt a connection to her case that compelled her to become involved.
Juarez called the sheriff’s office in August 2020 to see if a volunteer search party was being organized. Soon after, Suzanne’s brother Andy Moorman put together a search, which had help from more than 700 volunteers, and the case gained interest on a national level.
Juarez said the candles hold significance for her because she kept her candle from her first memorial for Morphew and has used it to light every other candle in her house since.
Each year, Juarez plants forget-me-nots around the “garden girl” statue that belonged to Morphew’s family and was relocated to the site of her abandoned bike on CR 225. She said she hasn’t had luck with them growing yet, but every year she tries again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.