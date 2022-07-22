Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Matthew Francis Shimshock of Vail July 18 on charges of driving under the influence of drugs. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Judy Ann Smith, 64, Salida, was arrested July 15 on two warrants charging fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Taylor Robert Houston, 28, Colorado Springs, was arrested July 15 on charges of cruelty to animals, driving under the influence of alcohol, open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle and open marijuana container in a vehicle. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Jacob D. Del Verde, 26, Fort Stewart, Georgia, was arrested July 15 on charges of domestic violence and harassment. He was held without bond.
Lee August Maurer, 40, Salida, was arrested July 13 on warrants charging two counts of failure to comply or pay and one count of failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $2,200 bail.
Robert Anthony Jasper, 33, Warren, was arrested July 13 on a charge of driving under the influence. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
David Uriah Busse, 30, Alamosa, was arrested July 12 on two warrants charging failure to comply or pay. He was held without bond.
Daniel Robert Walker, 44, Colorado Springs, was arrested July 12 on a warrant charging failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Darla Marie Bowen, 42, Buena Vista, was issued a summons July 8 on a charge of vicious dog.
Steven P. Riley, 62, Broomfield, New Mexico, was arrested July 8 on charges of third-degree assault, domestic violence, harassment and obstruction of telephone service. He was held without bond.
Deanne Kay Miers-Fox, 59, Nathrop, was arrested July 8 on charges of domestic violence and harassment. She was held without bond.
Sevanah Lynn Lane, 33, Buena Vista, was arrested July 7 on two warrants charging fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Cynthia Ann Tombaugh, 33, Salida, was arrested July 7 on a charge of theft. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Sabyn Michael Diamond, 23, of Buena Vista, was arrested July 7 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $250 bail.
Jared William McKinnon, 21, Montrose, was arrested July 7 on two warrants charging failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $2,750 bail.
Sammie Lee Cassady, 79, Arvada, was arrested July 6 on charges of felony menacing and harassment. He was released on a summons.
Miles Colman Humble, 42, Denver, was arrested July 6 on a warrant charging failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Alexander Einar Loeffler, 46, Snowmass Village, was arrested July 4 on charges of obstruction of police, disorderly conduct and second-degree criminal trespass. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
David Andrew Martinez, 30, Spring Branch, Texas, was arrested July 4 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding and failure to drive in a single lane. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
