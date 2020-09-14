Salida High School cross country teams got smoked out and snowed out last week before running in a stampede on Saturday.
Salida was originally scheduled to run in the Joe Vigil race Saturday, but after the Cattails Golf Course in Alamosa got 14 inches of snow, the Spartans slid into the Cheyenne Mountain Stampde for some pre-state competition.
“After this week, our athletes will be ready for anything,” said SHS head coach Kenny Wilcox. “While this ol’ coach was frazzled and somehow managing to lose more hair, the Spartan athletes gracefully rolled through the week without blinking an eye.”
The meet, which was held on the same course as the Oct. 17 state championships, attracted some of Class 3A’s top teams and gave the Spartans a first look at several teams they’ll compete against in the regional championships.
Waves of 25 runners began every 45 seconds.
“Due to our late entry to the party, we began in the last wave,” Wilcox said. “With all of the waves in place, it was nearly impossible to know where our athletes stood. However, with high ranked The Classical Academy in our wave and Lamar’s Branden Davis, a top-10 state finisher from 2019, we had a solid wave to work from.”
Tristan Jackson was the only Spartan to lower his time from the previous week, placing 60th in 20 minutes, 53 seconds. “Tristan is just getting warmed up and as his racing legs get under him more completely, those times will continue to melt away like butter on sweet corn,” Wilcox said.
Other Spartans also chased down and passed runners from earlier waves.
“Mowing down athletes from the other waves provided a boost of confidence for each runner our boys passed,” Wilcox said. “Region-wise, this race should give us reason to believe that we can chase after a state birth next month. Between now and then, we will continue to improve.”
Elijah Wilcox had the team’s highest finish, placing eighth in 17:21, just 24 seconds back from the second 3A position.
Kuper Banghart crossed 23rd in 18:17. Izayah Baxter finished 39th in 19:05. Jackson crossed 60th, followed by Jack Landry (75th, 22:18) and Otis Shin (89th, 24:27).
Alamosa’s Josh Medina won the race in 16:31 while No. 2 ranked TCA held off No. 1 ranked Frontier Academy for the team title, 50-53.
Salida finished seventh out of 16 squads in the 3A competition with 200 points.
In the girls’ competition, Salida was in the same heat as the top-ranked 3A team, TCA.
“Our girls’ may have been hamstringed by having No. 1 ranked TCA in our heat,” Wilcox said. “I like going up against the best, but when there are less than 25 runners per wave and six of those girls’ are from TCA (five with PR’s south of 20 and 19 flat) it is easy to fly into their Venus fly trap.”
A few of the Lady Spartans went out a little fast, but the coach enjoyed seeing them get after it.
“Seeing them mix in with TCA during the early going reminded me of some Spartan Girls’ teams from recent memory,” Wilcox said. “I want to see us believe that we belong with the giants. Get it in the head and heart and the body will follow.”
Fern Clark applied a more conservative approach at the start, the coach said, and ended up leading Salida with a 33rd-place finish in 23:04.
Lanee Dziura finished 37th in 23:20, followed by Alex Hebert (39th, 23:22), Ella Haynes (49th, 24:08) Kaylynn Shaffer (55th, 24:28) and Lane Baker (73rd, 26:13).
TCA had five runners finish in the top eight positions, including individual champion Sawyer Wilson (19:11), to easily win the team race ahead of No. 2 ranked Faith Christian, 20-59.
The Lady Spartans finished ninth out of 16 teams with 213 points.
“I really feel that our girls can beat a team like Alamosa who finished in fifth,” Wilcox said. “To do so, however, we will need to run the type of races that suit our athletes the best and be less concerned about what other teams are doing around us. Focus will be paramount on our training during the next few weeks.”
This week, Salida will race Saturday in Gunnison while its junior varsity is scheduled to run Friday in Buena Vista.
