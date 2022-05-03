Salida City Council will continue its final reading and public hearing on Ordinance 2022-06, a major impact review for Residences at the Salida Bottling Company, 323 W. First St., during its meeting at 6 p.m. today at the Touber Building, 448 E. First St.
Council started the hearing during its April 5 meeting, then tabled the ordinance after several hours of discussion and public comment, with the intention of continuing discussion during the April 19 meeting.
One of the council’s main discussion points was the request for a height variance, from the allowed 35 feet to 40 feet, on some of the structures.
Eric Warner, one of the investors and representative of the project, requested the May 3 date, saying he would be out of town during the April 19 meeting.
Council will hear the first reading and set a public hearing for Ordinance 2022-08, a major impact review for a planned development overlay and minor subdivision, The Green Heart, at 535 W. Seventh St.
Three resolutions are on the agenda. Resolution 2022-16 would approve a recreational vehicle rental program through the Open Doors long-term rental program memorandum of understanding with the Chaffee Housing Authority.
Resolution 2022-17 addresses overnight camping at Marvin Park from July 30 through Aug. 1 for the 2022 Gone to the Dogs dog agility event.
Resolution 2022-18 would approve appointing James Barker to the Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field airport advisory board.
Other items on the agenda include:
• An Arbor Day proclamation.
• A liquor license review for The Crossroads restaurant at 142 W. U.S. 50.
• An update to the city’s personnel manual.
The council has scheduled an executive session to discuss potential real estate acquisitions.
