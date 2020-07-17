Ice rink project receives $5,000 donation from High Country Bank

Hot water has always been a part of Chaffee County in the form of natural hot springs in the area, however frozen water is starting to take center stage as plans for a Salida ice rink this winter slowly move forward.
Under the direction of project coordinator Alan Brown, Chaffee County Hockey Association put up a temporary rink next to Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center in February.
At the time, city Parks and Recreation director Mike “Diesel” Post said, “The goal is to let them establish that they can do this, then they can spend the summer developing programming.”
The rise of COVID-19 slowed things down for next year’s planning and for funding from the city of Salida for the project, which Brown said he thinks could provide a naturally cooled ice rink for activities such as hockey, figure skating and possibly curling for the community through the winter months.
High Country Bank donated $5,000 to the cause Thursday, which Brown said is “tremendously helpful” for the project.
Brown has built ice rinks in other small towns and said his designs have been copied by other rinks.
Two years ago the concept for a naturally cooled ice rink was presented to Salida City Council along with data on nighttime temperatures to keep the ice stable.
The donation of shade structures from the Alamosa rink will help maintain the ice during the daytime.
Last winter the council approved construction of a test rink to see if the concept would work.
The rink was only open a few weeks before warmer temperatures shut it down, but many locals took advantage of the opportunity to skate.
Even with a decrease in funding and delays due to COVID-19 precautions, Brown said the work is going ahead with volunteers getting the work done.
He said there is a serious time constraint, but “we are trying as hard as we can” to make the rink happen this winter.
Brown said when he moved to Salida two years ago he couldn’t believe Salida didn’t have an ice rink.
He hopes that like Gunnison and other towns which have started with natural outdoor rinks, eventually a permanent indoor rink might be a possibility for Salida.
He said CCHA wants to introduce Salida youth to ice sports.
In Vernal Utah, where he built a similar rink, the town’s youth hockey program started out with 12 kids in the first year, and grew to about 100 kids in three years.
He said the hope is to create that same level of enthusiasm for ice sports in Salida.
