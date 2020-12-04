Nicolas Cortese, 80, of Howard, suffered minor injuries in a one car rollover on Poncha Pass Wednesday afternoon.
Cortese was taken to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center after his 2002 Volvo station wagon went off the road and rolled down an embankment on U.S. 285 at about milemarker 120 on Poncha Pass.
Colorado State Patrol was alerted at 3:48 p.m. Wednesday.
Traffic was not blocked at the scene and emergency vehicles were able to respond to the shoulder of the highway.
Cpl. Ivan Alvarado said according to the CSP report Cortese was able to walk at the scene, but was taken to HRRMC as a precautionary measure.
Cortese was cited for driving improperly on a mountain highway CSP Master Trooper Gary Cutler said.
