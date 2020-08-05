Together Chaffee released Part 1 of a revised draft comprehensive plan, according to a press release Tuesday.
The revised plan is being released in two parts. Part 1 includes the community values statements and guiding principles as well as vision statements, goals and strategies.
Chaffee County is soliciting feedback on Part 1 draft through an online survey and through email submissions until Aug. 12.
Part 2 of the plan, the “future land use plan and map,” will be released in mid-August. After Part 2 is released, consultant, Cushing Terrell, will present the results of community input on Part 1 and an overview of the future land use plan.
“The county wants to update development regulations but this needs to be guided by the comprehensive plan. Without a vision, you just have a set of regulations that may or may not result in the development you want,” Jon Roorda, Chaffee County planning manager said. “From the land use side of all this, this plan needs to set us up for creating a new land use code that will make doing development that supports the vision the easiest type of development to do.”
The draft plan Part 1 can be viewed on the Together Chaffee website at together.chaffeecounty.org/draft-comprehensive-plan.
Take the survey at: together.chaffeecounty.org/draft-comprehensive-plan/survey_tools/draft-plan-survey.
Submit written feedback via email to Jon Roorda, the Planning Manager at jroorda@chaffeecounty.org or Christie Barton, County Planner at cbarton@chaffeecounty.org.
To learn more about Together Chaffee, visit the website together.chaffeecounty.org and follow the project on Facebook to learn of more informal opportunities for engagement at facebook.com/togetherchaffeecounty.
