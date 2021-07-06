Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 81F. NNW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low near 55F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.