The Chaffee County Multi-Jurisdictional Housing Authority Intergovernmental Agreement received unanimous approval by commissioners during the Chaffee County meeting Tuesday.
The agreement is dependent upon approval from Salida, Buena Vista and Poncha Springs.
Administrator Bob Christiansen recognized the work done by department of housing director Becky Gray and assistant county attorney Daniel Tom both of whom pulled the agreement together.
Gray went on to talk about this history of the agreement.
Gray said that since 2016 the suggestion to form some sort of housing authority within the county has been brought up and suggested.
After taking the position of housing director, Gray assembled an advisory board consists of representatives from the county and all three municipal jurisdictions, who put together the agreement.
Based on the document, a nine member board will be formed with three members from the county and two from Salida, Buena Vista and Poncha Springs.
The county will take on the largest financial commitment at $112,500, which shall never exceed 75 percent of the budget, while the rest of the allocation will be split between the three municipalities based on population.
When asked what might happen if one of the other jurisdictions does not approve it, Tom said, “It’s a contract. If one jurisdiction doesn’t want to enter, it changes the whole contract. We would have to renegotiate and at least remove that one member, if everything else was good.”
Commissioner Keith Baker then made the motion “with the understanding that it is not binding if the city of Salida, town of Buena Vista or town of Poncha Springs does not agree to it as we have approved it, and that we will revisit it if that situation emerges.”
Salida unanimously approved the agreement during their meeting Tuesday evening.
Buena Vista is scheduled to vote on it Sept. 22 and Poncha Springs Sept. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.