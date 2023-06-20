Chaffee County commissioners will conduct a second public hearing on proposed changes to the boundaries of the commissioners districts at their Buena VIsta meeting, starting at 9 a.m. today.
The boundaries are being changed in response to recent census information to ensure that all three commissioners’ districts are about equal in population.
The commissioners continued the issue to allow for more public comment and to give time for the county clerk’s office to obtain more detailed maps, especially for changes within the municipalities of Salida and Buena Vista.
Commissioners will also hear an update from Xcel Energy from area manager Ashely Valdez.
A contract with Rocky Mountain Mechanical for the replacement of shop heaters at Chaffee County Landfill will be considered.
Four public health grants will be considered, as will acceptance of a right-of-way for CR 300 from Blue Triton Brands.
Commissioners will also consider a recommendation for Chaffee County Housing Authority board members.
The meeting will be in person at Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St.
