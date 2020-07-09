Chaffee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jason Luther Willis, 35, of Buena Vista, July 5, on charges of criminal possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving and driving while license under restraint – revoked – alcohol, and warrants charging two counts of fugitive of justice, failure to comply or pay and failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $3,000 bail.
Jeremiah Matthew Albright, 43, of Buena Vista, was arrested June 30, on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,500 bail.
Rebecca Faith Laub, 24, of Denver, was arrested June 28, on charges of criminal possession of an identification document, unlawful possession of a controlled substance – heroin, false reporting to authorities, failure to notify police of an accident and careless driving and a warrant charging fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.