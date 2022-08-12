Chaffee County commissioners devoted the end of their regular meeting Tuesday to public comments on a proposal to include a ballot measure that would change the percentage of funds devoted to the visitors bureau for tourism promotion.
It was the first of two public hearings to be held on the matter.
A state bill allowing lodging tax funds to be used for workforce housing and childcare was passed and signed into law in March.
The idea behind the move is that having a thriving and secure workforce is key to tourist experience.
Two speakers used the public comment period to address different aspects of the proposed ballot measure’s inclusion on the November ballot.
Cindy Williams of Envision Chaffee County and Chaffee Common Ground Foundation made a case for continuing to fund the visitors bureau as much as possible because of its role in educating visitors about responsible recreation in the area.
“Chaffee County Visitors Bureau can do outreach like nobody else can. There’s not really a way to replace that as far as reaching guests before they come and giving them information on how we would like them to behave.” Williams said.
Under the new rules, at least 10 percent of the lodging tax funds must still be used for tourism promotion, but the other 90 percent may be divided according to the needs of the county for tourism promotion, workforce housing or childcare.
Williams urged the commissioners to make sure it is crafted in such a way as to recognise the visitors bureau’s contributions and programs.
Bill Dvorak of Dvorak Kayak and Rafting Expeditions said he was an early proponent of the lodging tax, which was finally passed after two tries in 1988.
The first year, he said the visitors bureau budget was about $80,000. By 2016 it was $530,000, and Dvorak said last year it was about $2.13 million.
Dvorak said he has been trying to get state Sen. Kerry Donovan to get lodging tax reallocation legislation introduced and passed for several years.
He said she initially encountered some resistance from the ski industry, but “all of a sudden they realized this is a critical function of recreation in this state.”
Dvorak said he has been in the outdoor recreation business for 40 years and this is the first summer he couldn’t find guides.
“I had minimal guides because there was just no place for them to live,” he said.
He said he prefers to hire couples, who are older and more mature, to hiring high school and college kids for his kayak and rafting business.
Dvorak said the affordable housing shortage is a result of good marketing bringing people to the valley.
“I think people have discovered the valley, and I think the crying need in this valley right now is affordable housing,” Dvorak said.
In the discussion following public comments, Commissioner Keith Baker brought up the importance of the childcare aspect of the lodging tax reallocation.
Baker said other plans are in the works to address housing issues, including the 3.4-mill levy increase being proposed by Chaffee Housing Authority, also on the November ballot.
Baker said the new lodging tax allocation rules would “give us an opportunity to address that other part of the problem, which is childcare.”
The other issue the commissioners contemplate putting on the ballot would extend the term limits for county commissioners from two to three terms.
Many Colorado counties allow three terms for county commissioners and a few have no term limits for the office.
A second public discussion on the proposal to include the lodging tax measure on the November ballot will be held during the commissioners’ regular meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.