Eleventh Judicial District Attorney Linda Stanley filed a response Feb. 23 to an earlier motion filed by Barry Morphew attorneys to dismiss a first- degree murder case because a former Colorado Bureau of Investigation agent opined on the timing of arresting the defendant.
Morphew is charged with murder in connection with the May 2020 disappearance of his wife, Suzanne Morphew, whose body has never been found.
The DA said the defense motion was “utter nonsense.”
The defense attorneys wrote that they received a flash drive containing evidence that had not been produced to the defense prior to the preliminary hearing.
That information “would have changed the outcome of the hearing,” the defense wrote.
In addition, according to the defense, they received an operable electronic storage device on Feb. 2 that contained “highly exculpatory information.”
Exculpatory means excusing or clearing of any wrongdoing.
They wrote that former CBI agent Joseph Cahill stated in an Internal Affairs interview that he had told “many law enforcement witnesses in this case that arresting Mr. Morphew was premature, and the ‘worst’ decision that could be made.”
According to the motion, “Agent Cahill’s two supervisors, CBI Deputy Director Chris Schaefer and CBI Agent Kemper, talked with Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze about the concerns expressed by agents Cahill and (Derek) Graham. Mr. Cahill stated that Sheriff Spezze did not heed CBI’s advice or opinions and moved forward with Mr. Morphew’s arrest.”
The prosecution “has not provided a single email, document, text or report documenting that Mr. Cahill and/or agent Graham (and other CBI supervisors) communicated this exculpatory information to other enforcement witnesses and individuals at the DA’s office, which includes CBI’s opinion,” the defense alleged.
Since that information was not made available prior to critical hearings, “the defense was unable to reveal or present in court the fact that the arrest warrant affidavit contained falsehoods and misrepresentations,” the defense wrote.
According to the DA, the defense asked for a copy of the Internal Affairs investigation referred to in a “Brady” letter from the CBI. The letter indicated that the impact on Cahill’s credibility was the result of an accidental discharge of a firearm and was unrelated to the case.
The DA wrote that the People did not have a copy of that investigation.
The defense filed a subpoena duces tecum (a writ ordering that relevant documents be taken to court) to obtain the information as recommended by the DA. According to the DA, the subpoena filed by defense was very broad and was looking for information previously denied by Judge Patrick Murphy.
According to the DA: “The defense has taken bits and pieces out of context in the Internal Affairs investigation to claim there is a discovery violation.
The DA wrote that “it also appears” that Cahill was put out because he could not be present at the arrest “even though he ‘spent a year of his life putting together the investigation.’”
The DA wrote that at no time did Cahill say “that he did not think there was probable cause to arrest or that he thought the defendant was not guilty of murdering his wife.”
Defense at no time provided specifics of what is “highly exculpatory,” the DA wrote.
The DA argued that the defendant has no constitutional right to unrestricted confrontation of witnesses and to introduce evidence at a preliminary hearing.
“Essentially, just because the defense could have asked questions based upon discovery provided after the hearing, that does not mean the Constitution is violated because they were not able to ask these questions,” the DA wrote.
Also, “it is not exculpatory if officers disagree whether they should arrest a person at their home versus at work. Likewise, disagreement as when to execute the court’s order is not exculpatory.”
As to the timing of the arrest, the DA wrote that it is not material. Conflicts between law enforcement agencies “though not common, happen with regularity.”
“It is also telling that the defense is not asking to rehear the preliminary hearing as a sanction. If, as the defense contends, the hearing ‘violated (the defendant’s) due process rights’ and with the latest information ‘it is certain that probable cause would not have been found,’” wrote the DA, “then the natural remedy is to rehear the preliminary hearing. The reason is clear why they do not want to redo the preliminary hearing, because any judge will still find probably cause even with Mr. Cahill’s statements.
“In fact, it is arguable that a judge would more easily find probable cause since we can now show that the three CODIS hits presented at preliminary hearing are not connected to this case.”
The CODIS (Combined DNA Index System) hits the DA was referring to relate to DNA evidence that was found in Suzanne Morphew’s car.
